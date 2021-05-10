KeyCorp Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $518.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $405.59.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $317.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,515 shares of company stock worth $104,920,425 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Roku by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.