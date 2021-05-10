Keystone Wealth Partners Sells 2,636 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $218.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

