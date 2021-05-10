Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $20.25 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 10,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

