Killam Apartment REIT’s (KMP.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.16.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.78 and a 52-week high of C$19.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.