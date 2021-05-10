KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin Sells 12,546 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Sorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

