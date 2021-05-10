KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $369.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.19.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $319.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.