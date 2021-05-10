Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Klépierre has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.