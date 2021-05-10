Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million.

GUD opened at C$5.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GUD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

