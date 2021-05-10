Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.