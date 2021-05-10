Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $37.91. 1,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $805.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOP. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

