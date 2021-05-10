Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $35,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $327.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.54 and its 200-day moving average is $271.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

