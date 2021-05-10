Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $27.08 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.47% of HollyFrontier worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

NYSE HFC opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

