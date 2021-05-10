Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $30,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

