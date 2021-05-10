Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 221,605 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 104.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,605 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal worth $21,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.