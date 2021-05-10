Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

