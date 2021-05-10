Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,342 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 372,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

