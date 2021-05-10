Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 282,077 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 282,077 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

