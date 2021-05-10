Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $13.62 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $30,108,150. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.21. The company has a market cap of $450.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.