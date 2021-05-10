Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $18.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.99% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.70. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $94.60 and a twelve month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

