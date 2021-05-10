Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 199,020 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,020 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.99% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $868.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

