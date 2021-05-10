Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 516 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Express by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 156,650.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $160.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.