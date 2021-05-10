Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 5,371 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 131,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.