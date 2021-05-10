Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1,169.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00133309 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

