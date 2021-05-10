Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.88 ($96.32).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €75.15 ($88.41) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.