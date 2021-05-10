Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.75 ($95.00).

ETR KRN opened at €75.15 ($88.41) on Friday. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

