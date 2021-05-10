K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.86 ($10.42).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €10.23 ($12.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.34.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.