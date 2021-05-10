Kubient (KBNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

Kubient stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

