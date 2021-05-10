L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Up 5.2%

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.76. 85,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,067,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

