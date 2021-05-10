Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

