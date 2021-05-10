Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month High at $749.20

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 749.20 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 746.49 ($9.75), with a volume of 52158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.70).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 709.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

