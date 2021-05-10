Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Legrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $99.24 on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

