LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $359,064.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $359,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,284,234.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George W. Lemaitre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00.

LMAT traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $48.62. 99,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

