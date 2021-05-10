Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of LESL opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 66.67.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

