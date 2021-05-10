Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. 18,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,281. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.