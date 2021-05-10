LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post earnings per share of $3.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.74. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $15.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $182.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,125. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.