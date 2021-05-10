Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.33.

LGND opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

