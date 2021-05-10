Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded flat against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $9.20 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00082864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00781625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.72 or 0.08909654 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

