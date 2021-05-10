Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $49.30 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 444.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $49.30 million and approximately $63,276.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $728.76 or 0.01306779 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002910 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,213.48 or 0.97212912 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 722,781,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

