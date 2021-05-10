LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

LIVN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 337,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after buying an additional 136,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

