Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.59

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.59 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.42 ($0.62), with a volume of 35153573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.56 ($0.61).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 47.27 ($0.62).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders acquired a total of 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.