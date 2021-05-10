loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 6775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDI. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

