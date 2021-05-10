Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

LBLCF stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

