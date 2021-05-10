Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$72.00 and last traded at C$71.51, with a volume of 425720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63. Insiders sold a total of 31,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,713 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

