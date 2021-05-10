Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.50. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$71.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.80%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

