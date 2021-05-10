Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4,568.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $58.44 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

