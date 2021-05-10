LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

LPLA stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

