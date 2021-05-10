LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $190.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $156.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 27,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.