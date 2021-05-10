LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,558 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $92,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE:SNX opened at $123.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.