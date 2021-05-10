LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $76,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 171.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.