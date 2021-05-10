LSV Asset Management Purchases 339,198 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $116,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

